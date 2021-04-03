New Delhi: The Uttarakhand government on Saturday announced COVID-19 vaccination for all journalists and representatives of media organisations without any age restrictions, acknowledging their contribution to the fight against the pandemic, reports ANI quoting the state government. Also Read - Bangalore Lockdown: No Relaxation in New Restrictions Till April 20, Says Minister; Claims Second Wave of Corona to Last Till May-End

The Uttarakhand government in a statement said, "Journalists have supported the fight against the pandemic as frontline workers for communication, spreading awareness and giving out correct information."

"Since the time the lockdown started and the country eased it gradually, even officers and employees of the information department have been constantly involved in communication and spreading awareness about correct information in tasks related to fighting COVID-19," the statement said.

Earlier, Rawat had made negative Covid test report mandatory for the people travelling from states where cases are rising. Amid the rising Covid-19 cases, Rawat also directed authorities to ramp up coronavirus testing and the vaccination drive to combat the pandemic in the state, a statement issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO) said, according to news agency ANI.