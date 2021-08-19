Dehradun: As many Indians citizens remain stuck in the conflicted areas of Kabul, the Uttarakhand government has asked the people of his state to provide details of their kin stranded in Afghanistan to the district administration. Anand Bardhan, the Additional Chief Secretary has asked people to provide documents like names of their stranded relatives, their passports, and other relevant details. Bardhan said that the information can also be given to the district administration via helpline number 112.Also Read - EXPLAINED: Where Does the Taliban Get its Money From and How Wealthy is it?

The state government is making all efforts with the help of the Centre to ensure the safe return of people stranded in Afghanistan as said by the Additional Chief Secretary.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured the people of the state that their stranded relatives will soon return home safely. He also spoke to the Ministry of External Affairs requesting them to take all necessary steps in this regard. "We are in constant touch with the Centre. It is taking all steps to ensure that each Indian stranded in Afghanistan comes back home safely," the chief minister said.

A large number of people from Uttarakhand, who had gone to Afghanistan to earn a livelihood, are among those stranded there since its takeover by the Taliban.

