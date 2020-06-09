New Delhi: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Chardham Devasthanam Board on Tuesday issued an order, putting off the chardham yatra until June 30. However, the Board allowed locals to visit the four Himalayan temples in limited numbers with maintaining social distancing norms. Also Read - It Violates Right to Equality And Right to Life: LG Baijal on Overruling Kejriwal Govt’s Order

As per the order, the maximum 1200 local devotees can visit Badrinath Temple daily. Similarly, the daily limit was 800 for Kedarnath, 600 for Gangotri and 400 for Yamunotri, the order stated.

Moreover, people who own hotels and guest houses near the temples can go to these facilities in minimum numbers but they will have to strictly follow the standard operation procedure issued along with the order. However, the Board has decided not to start the chardham yatra till June 30.

Initially, the Uttarakhand government had planned to open the famous temples for devotees on a limited scale, along with the rest of the temples in the state, but the priests, hak-hakookdharis and other stakeholders put their foot down, opposing the move for safety reasons. However, a decision on the chardham yatra will be taken after June 30.

The development comes at a time when the state’s COVID-19 tally rose to 1,537 on Tuesday, with 126 more people testing positive for the virus.

The state health department said Tehri district reported the highest number of 72 positive cases, Pithoragarh seven, Haridwar seven, Nainital, Pauri and Rudraprayag districts four each, Dehradun 17, Bageshwar five, and Almora and Uttarkashi one each.

(With inputs from PTI)