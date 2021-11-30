Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Tuesday announced the government’s decision to revoke the previous government’s Char Dham Devasthanam Board Management Act, freeing 51 temples from the state government’s control. The announcement comes after a high-level committee set up by the Dhami government to look into the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act, 2019 submitted its final report to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Rishikesh on Sunday.Also Read - Uttarakhand Omicron Update: Govt asks Authorities To Test And Isolate People Returning from African Countries