Dehradun: The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday withdraw the ban on the number of devotees visiting the famous pilgrimage of Char Dham. The decision to remove the ban came after the Uttarakhand government moved to the HC to appeal for the removal of the daily limit of the devotees visiting the four Dhams as the coronavirus cases have seen a dip in the state.

The state has also appealed to the Division bench which comprised of Justice R Khulbe and Justice Alok Kumar to lift the daily limit of the travellers as the people involved in the Char Dham business were being affected in terms of earnings with a fixed number of travellers.

Based on the court's order, every day a total of 1000 devotees were permitted to enter Badrinath Dham, followed by Kedarnath Dham(800), followed by Gangotri(600), and Yamunotri(400). Later, the division bench including Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma has made a covid negative report along with a vaccination certificate compulsory for all the visitors.

Note, the devotees are not allowed to take a bath in any of the springs near the temple premises. The pilgrims have to register online before visiting the Char Dham. The registration will begin on October 6. Those who plan to visit the Char Dham must register themselves on the official website of Uttarakhand Devasthanam Management Board at devasthanam.uk.gov.in.