Dehradun: Most educational institutions across Uttarakhand will remain closed on Thursday as India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rain alert in districts like Champawat, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Chamoli. There will also be a ban on trekking, mountaineering, and camping activities in the high altitude areas of the state as a precautionary measure.

The weather department has also issued orange and red alert all the 13 districts of Uttarakhand, including Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Almora, Nainitalk Champawat, Dehradun Tehri on September 17. A yellow alert is also issued for Tehri Garhwal, Bageshwar, Pauri Garhwal on 18 September. The Chamoli district administration also banned all trekking, mountaineering and camping activities in the Nanda Devi biosphere reserve and the entire forest area of Gopeshwar till October 19.

Meanwhile, the district level Khel M ahakumbh events to be held at parade and pavilion grounds in Dehradun on October 18-19 have been cancelled. They have been rescheduled for October 24 and 25.

Administrations of Chamoli, Uttarkashi and Rudrparayag districts have been asked to be extra careful as the Chardham yatra is underway in these districts.

“I appeal to the pilgrims not to take the pilgrimage in the next two days as the route is expected to witness extremely heavy rain, especially in the hilly areas. On Sunday morning, there were about 16,000 pilgrims at Kedarnath shrine. I spoke to the Rudraprayag district magistrate to quickly enable the pilgrims to offer their prayers and leave the shrine for their lodgings due to heavy rain,” chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.