New Delhi: A helicopter carrying relief material to the flood-affected areas in Uttarakhand crashed in Uttarkashi district with three people on board.

The helicopter was carrying relief material from Mori to Moldi in Uttarkashi district when it lost control. It is still unknown if the people on board are safe.

This is breaking news, more details are awaited.