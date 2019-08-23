Dehradun: A helicopter on Friday crashed in Tikochi area near cloudburst hit Arakot, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan told ANI.

Two pregnant women identified as Rekha and Pratima were rescued, and brought to Dehradun in a government helicopter.

More details are awaited.

In another incident which took place on August 21, three people died after a helicopter carrying relief material to the flood-affected areas in Uttarakhand got entangled in a power cable and crashed in Uttarkashi district in the afternoon. The three on-board were identified as Captain Lal, Co-pilot Shailesh and a local person Rajpal. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel who were in the area conducting relief work, rushed to the spot as soon as they spotted the chopper crashing.