New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said the state cabinet had approved for a panel to be constituted to implement uniform civil code in the state. Uttarakhand is the first state to approve for a uniform civil code to be implemented, Dhami said.Also Read - We Will Not Impose Uniform Civil Code on Anyone Without Discussion: Ravi Shankar Prasad

“We have decided to implement Uniform Civil Code in the state. The state cabinet unanimously approved that a committee (of experts) will be constituted at the earliest and it will implemented in the state. This will be the first state to do so,” Pushkar Singh Dhami said, news agency ANI reported.

Dhami had promised to constitute a high-powered committee comprising legal experts, senior citizens and intellectuals to draft the code if BJP retains power in the state.

Earlier, Uttarakhand CM Dhami said implementing Uniform Civil Code in the state will “boost equal rights for everyone” and promote “social harmony and strengthen women empowerment”.

“Implementing Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand at the earliest will boost equal rights for everyone in state. It will enhance social harmony, boost gender justice, strengthen women empowerment and help protect the extraordinary cultural-spiritual identity & environment of the state,” CM Dhami said.

“This Uniform Civil Code will be a step towards realising the dreams of those who framed our Constitution and solidify the spirit of the Constitution. This will also be an impactful step towards Article 44 that provides for UCC for all citizens,” Uttarakhand CM Dhami said.