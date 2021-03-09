Dehradun: Amid ongoing political crisis in the state, Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday resigned from the post as CM, putting an end to the speculation of a change in leadership in the hill state. Reaching Raj Bhavan, Rawat submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya. Earlier in the day, Rawat was in Delhi to meet met the party’s central leadership. Also Read - Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Resigns, BJP to Elect Next Leader Tomorrow

However, before heading to Raj Bhavan, Rawat was closeted with his close associates at the chief minister’s residence including Cabinet minister Madan Kaushik and state minister Dhan Singh Rawat, who has emerged as a frontrunner to succeed him. Rawat was supposed to complete four years in office on March 17. Also Read - Uttarakhand CM Cancels Programmes, Rushes to Delhi Amid Rumours of Leadership Change

At this crucial time, Trivendra Singh Rawat became the eighth chief minister of that state after the BJP won the 2017 assembly election with 57 MLAs in the 70-member house. In this 4 years, nearly half of those MLAs have rebelled against Rawat, and he on Tuesday got his term curtailed. Also Read - Uttarakhand Colleges, Universities to Reopen From March 1 For First Time After Lockdown

The move to change the leadership came after special panel comprising BJP national vice-president Raman Singh and BJP’s Uttarakhand in-charge Dushyant Gautam held talks with the party MLAs, who had rebelled against Trivendra Singh Rawat.

As a state, Uttarakhand came into existence in November 2000. And, in these 20 years, Uttarakhand has seen just one chief minister completing four years in office.

Looking at history, Narayan Dutt Tiwari, who passed away in 2018, led the Congress government to power in the first assembly election in 2002. That time, the Congress had a majority with 36 MLAs in the assembly. But Tiwari steered his government to full term.

Prior to Tiwari, Nityanand Swami of the BJP came to power to form the first government in Uttarakhand after the state was formed and an interim assembly was constituted following the bifurcation of Uttar Pradesh in 2000. However, Swami stayed in power for 11 days short of one year. Later, the BJP replaced him with BS Koshyari, an RSS veteran and the present governor of Maharashtra, four months ahead of the first Uttarakhand Assembly election in 2002.

Later, Koshyari lost power in the 2002 elections. But the BJP decided to pull Koshyari to the national politics, giving reins of power to retired Major General BC Khanduri.

Two years and four months later, Khanduri was replaced by Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, who is now the Union education minister, as the retired armyman proved “too upright” for the BJP to handle him politically.

Later, Pokhriyal also had to make way after two years and two months as the BJP brought back Khanduri six months ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly election 2012. The change of leadership could not help the BJP retain power in Uttarakhand.

However, the 2012 poll resulted in a hung assembly with the Congress winning 32 seats and the BJP 31. The Congress secured support of three Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs and formed the government with the additional backing of the lone Uttarakhand Kranti Dal MLA and three Independent legislators.

In these years, Uttarakhand has witnessed four tenures of chief ministers including three of Harish Rawat interspersed with two stints of President’s Rule amid interventions by the courts.

However, Rawat’s government in Uttarakhand faced crisis in 2016 during the state budget presentation. As per updates, 9 Congress MLAs rebelled and sought a division of votes on the Budget. The speaker refused, and the Budget was passed. Trivendra Singh Rawat, who succeeded Harish Rawat, had the longest continuous stay in power in Uttarakhand after Narayan Dutt Tiwari.