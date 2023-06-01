By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
300 People Stranded In Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh As Road Washed Away In Landslide
Around 300 travellers are stuck in Dharchula and Gunji areas after the Lipulekh-Tawaghat motor road was washed away 100 meters due to the landslide.
New Delhi: Around 300 people are stranded in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh after a major road was washed away due to a landslide. The travellers are stuck in Dharchula and Gunji areas after the Lipulekh-Tawaghat motor road was washed away 100 meters due to the landslide.
The Lipulekh-Tawaghat motor road is 45 km above Dharchula near Lakhanpur. “On the outskirts of Pithoragarh, the Lipulekh-Tawaghat motor road, 45 km above Dharchula, near Lakhanpur, has been washed away 100 meters due to a landslide. About 300 people are trapped in Dharchula and Gunji,” the district administration was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Uttarakhand | On the outskirts of Pithoragarh, the Lipulekh-Tawaghat motor road, 45 km above Dharchula, near Lakhanpur, has been washed away 100 meters due to a landslide. About 300 people are trapped in Dharchula and Gunji: District Administration pic.twitter.com/2h04xWSdUL
