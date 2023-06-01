Home

300 People Stranded In Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh As Road Washed Away In Landslide

Around 300 travellers are stuck in Dharchula and Gunji areas after the Lipulekh-Tawaghat motor road was washed away 100 meters due to the landslide.

Police have issued traffic advisory for pilgrims travelling to Uttarkhand after landslide was reported.

New Delhi: Around 300 people are stranded in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh after a major road was washed away due to a landslide. The travellers are stuck in Dharchula and Gunji areas after the Lipulekh-Tawaghat motor road was washed away 100 meters due to the landslide.

The Lipulekh-Tawaghat motor road is 45 km above Dharchula near Lakhanpur. “On the outskirts of Pithoragarh, the Lipulekh-Tawaghat motor road, 45 km above Dharchula, near Lakhanpur, has been washed away 100 meters due to a landslide. About 300 people are trapped in Dharchula and Gunji,” the district administration was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Uttarakhand | On the outskirts of Pithoragarh, the Lipulekh-Tawaghat motor road, 45 km above Dharchula, near Lakhanpur, has been washed away 100 meters due to a landslide. About 300 people are trapped in Dharchula and Gunji: District Administration pic.twitter.com/2h04xWSdUL — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 1, 2023

