Dehradun/Uttarakhand: Owing to heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, a school bus was washed away in floods near Poornagiri road in Champawat district. The bus was empty when it was washed away into the flooded roads, TV reports said. Confirming the incident, Himanshu Kafaltia, SDM, Tanakpur, Uttarakhand said,"No school children were sitting in that bus. Only the driver and conductor were present in it, who were safely ejected and the bus has also been pulled out."

Uttarakhand is witnessing heavy rains for the past few days. Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for several districts of Uttarakhand for the next three days. Seven districts —Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar have also been put on alert in the wake of IMD's warning.