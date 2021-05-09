Dehradun: Uttarakhand government on Sunday decided to impose a week-long ‘COVID-19 Curfew’ across the state starting Tuesday, reports news agency ANI. State Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said the curfew will remain in force between 6 am on May 11 and 6 am on May 18. Essential services will be allowed during this period, he said. Interstate travellers will now have to produce negative RT-PCR result not older than 72 hours and will have to register themselves on the Dehradun administration’s portal, Uniyal further said. “People of Uttarakhand coming from outside will have to undergo seven-day isolation,” he added. Also Read - Uttarakhand: Corona Curfew Extended in Dehradun, Haridwar, US Nagar Till May 6. Details Here

Hinting towards the lockdown, the minister had announced on Saturday that the state government is mulling some ‘major decision’ to curb the transmission. “Covid-19 infection has reached villages of Uttarakhand. The level of transmission, despite corona curfew, is a matter of concern. To contain the spread, the government will take a major decision by 10 May,” he had said.

The state government had earlier extended curfew in the three heavy caseload districts of Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar till 10 May. The curfew was imposed in the last week of April. The order asked the DMs of the remaining 10 districts to assess the situation in their areas and impose a curfew till 5 am on 10 May, if required.