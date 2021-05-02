Uttarakhand: District magistrates of Dehradun, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand on Sunday extended the ‘Corona Curfew’ till 5 AM on May 6, reports news agency ANI. The decision has been taken in view of an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases in the state. Earlier on Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat further lowered the cap on the number of people attending a marriage ceremony in the state from 100 to 25 in the wake of the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. Also Read - Char Dham Yatra Suspended This Year Amid Rising Cases, Priests Of Four Temples To Perform Rituals

Reviewing the COVID situation in the state via video conferencing, Rawat had directed all district magistrates to limit the number of people attending marriage ceremonies to 25. He also authorised the DMs to reduce the duration for the opening of market places if they find it necessary.

Rawat ordered the payment of an incentive of Rs 1,000 each to Asha volunteers. The COVID helpline numbers and call centres should be fully active and keep updating information related to availability of beds and injections, he said. All efforts should be made to increase the number of oxygen cylinders, he said, adding ambulance rates should be fixed to prevent over-rating, Rawat said.

A total of 147 STF teams have been set up in Uttarakhand to stop black marketing of drugs used in treatment of COVID-19, he said.

