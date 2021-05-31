Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the statewide lockdown or ‘corona curfew’ till 6 am on June 9, to contain the spread of COVID-19. Uttarakhand government’s spokesperson and cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal also announced fresh guidelines for the curfew period. Also Read - Bihar Lockdown Extended Till June 8, Some Relaxations Announced. Read Details

Grocery services will open for 2 days a week on June 1 and June 7 from 8 am to 1 pm.

Shops of books and stationery will also open for 1 day only on June 1.