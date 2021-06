Dehradun: The COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in Uttarakhand have been extended till June 29, 2021, announced state minister Subodh Uniyal. However, some relaxations will be provided in the curfew curbs. Also Read - Delhi Unlock: Public Parks, Golf Clubs to Open From Monday; Timings Eased For Restaurants, Bars

The lockdown in Uttarakhand was earlier extended till June 22, to contain the surge in COVID-19 cases.