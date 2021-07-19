Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has extended the coronavirus-induced curfew in state for another week from Tuesday with more relaxations following a dip in the Covid cases. Announcing the same on Monday, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said people travelling from one place to another within Uttarakhand will no longer be required to carry a negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test report. Earlier, it was mandatory for people going from plain areas of the state to the hill districts to carry negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test reports.Also Read - BREAKING: Karnataka Revises Lockdown Guidelines Again. Deets Inside

Shops and business establishments in the state can now remain open from 8 am to 9 pm six days a week, Uniyal said. The earlier opening time for them in Uttarakhand was 8 am to 7 pm. Water parks have also been permitted to open with 50 per cent capacity from Tuesday, he said.

Rest of the conditions will remain the same during the extended curfew that begins on Tuesday, Uniyal added.

(With agency inputs)