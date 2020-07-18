Uttarakhand Lockdown Extension News: With number of coronavirus cases in the state rising, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had on Friday announced that just like neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, weekend lockdown will be effected here as well. Also Read - Guwahati Lockdown Extension: Result Not Desirable, Says Minister, Guwahati to Reopen From Next Week

In an order issued late last night, state Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh said that from now on, and till further orders, there will be full lockdown on weekends in four districts, including capital Dehradun. The other three districts are Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar.

The guidelines are as follows:

(1.) All inbound persons, regardless of mode of travel, have to mandatorily register themselves on the Smart City web portal smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in. The registration documents shall necessarily be verified at state borders.

(2.) All inbound asymptomtic persons, who have undergone a RT-PCR Test from an ICMR-authorised lab not earlier than 72 hours from the time of arrival, and have tested COVID-19 negative, can enter without any restrictions. They also don’t need to undergo quarantine.

(3.) For those who have not undergone a test, not more than 1,500 people will be allowed to enter the state (excluding those coming by trains or flights). In exceptional circumstances, DMs can issue around 50 special permits.

(4.) In the four districts where weekend lockdown has been announced, the following have been exempted: essential services (including chemists, milk booths, grocery shops, petrol pumps, liquor shops, hotels etc.), movements of those associated with these activities, movements of goods on national and state highways.

(5.) Movement of passengers disembarking at bus stations, railway stations and airport has also been exempted. Also, agricultural and construction activities, industrial units can continue operations.

(6.) All government, semi-government and private offices, markets, malls, private buses, three-wheeler services will remain closed.

With 120 new cases on Friday, Uttarakahnd crossed the 4,000-mark and is currently at 4,102. This includes 3,021 discharges, 996 active cases, 53 deaths and 34 patients who have left the state.