Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the Coronavirus-induced curfew in the state by a fortnight, till October 5. The restrictions have been extended in view of the prevailing Covid-19 third wave threat. As per the new order, the Covid curfew will come into effect from September 21, 6 am and will remain in force till October 5, reported news agency ANI.

The state government had earlier relaxed the norms, allowing wedding ceremonies with 50% capacity of the hall or venue with permission from the district administration. The attendees with a certificate of full vaccination need not show COVID negative report. Those without a certificate will have to mandatorily show a negative report not older than 72 hours.

Government offices were allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity, while shops and business establishments in the state were permitted to run from 8 AM to 9 PM six days a week. Water parks were permitted to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

(With agency inputs)