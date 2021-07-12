Dehradun: The ongoing restrictions under coronavirus lockdown in Uttarakhand have been extended till July 20, the Uttarakhand government announced on Monday evening. A cap of 50 people has been imposed at weddings and funerals. The restrictions will remain in force till 6 AM on July 20, 2021. The decision comes amid a huge tourist influx at hill stations like Mussoorie and Nainital in the state, raising warning of another wave of infections.Also Read - International Flights: Air India Express Announces Special Flights From Jeddah to Kozhikode, Lucknow, Opens Booking | Full Schedule Here

Earlier today, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) also requested Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to cancel the upcoming Kanwar Yatra to ensure public safety, after having witnessed the devastating rise in infections at Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. Dhami has already said that though the Kanwar Yatra is connected with the religious sentiments of people saving lives is the state government's topmost priority.

Uttarakhand Lockdown: What’s Allowed, What’s Not Allowed

At present, coaching institutes have been allowed to run with 50 per cent capacity. All commercial and private establishments have been permitted to function from 8 am to 7 pm on all days except the weekly bandh on Sundays.

However, the Uttarakhand government has mandated RT-PCR negative test for those travelling from other states.

Just two days ago, Chief Minister Dhami ordered strict restrictions for tourists travelling to Dehradun and Nainital and directed all hotels in the two districts to cap the occupancy at 50 per cent.