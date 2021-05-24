Dehradun: The lockdown-like restrictions imposed across Uttarakhand to contain the surge in COVID-19 cases have been extended till June 1, 2021. “COVID-19 curfew in the state extended till June 1,” said Uttarakhand government’s spokesperson and cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal. Also Read - Black Fungus Declared an Epidemic in Uttarakhand

However, essential services will be exempted for three hours in the morning. "Shops selling essential commodities to remain open from 8am-11am," Subodh Uniyal said.

On May 28, the public will be free to travel between 8 am and 12 noon for the purchase of essential commodities.