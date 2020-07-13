Uttarakhand Lockdown News: The Udham Singh Nagar district administration in Uttarakhand on Monday announced a 48-hour total lockdown in Rudrapur Municipal Corporation area and adjacent rural areas. The lockdown, it said, would begin at 12 AM on July 13/14 and conclude at 12 AM on July 16/17. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown Extension News: State Extends Suspension of Bus Services Till July 31

In a statement today, the district administration said, "Total lockdown in Nagar Nigam Rudrapur area and adjacent rural areas – Phool Bagh, Chhatarpur, Matkota, Bindu Khera, Bhamraula and Loharri from 12 AM tonight to 12 AM of 16th July in the wake of COVID-19".

Essential services like milk, fruits & vegetables will be home delivered in total lockdown period. Movement of people allowed only for medical emergencies. All govt hospitals and hospital & medical stores registered at office of CMHO, Udham Singh Nagar dist allowed to remain open

“Essential services like milk, fruits and vegetables will be home delivered in total lockdown period. Movement of people allowed only for medical emergencies”, the statement added.

The statement further noted that during this time, all government hospitals and hospitals and medical stores, registered at the office of the Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO), Udham Singh Nagar District, will, however, remain functional.

On Sunday, a total of 40 COVID positive cases were registered in Udham Singh Nagar district.

Earlier, on Saturday, the state government had announced a lockdown in Kashipur Municipal Corporation from 10 AM on the day till the midnight of July 12-13. In neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, the state government has announced complete shutdown on all weekends.

Uttarkhand has thus far recorded a total of 3,537 COVID positive cases, including 871 from capital Dehradun alone. 2,786 patients have recovered in the state thus far.