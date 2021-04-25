Dehradun: Amid a surge in Coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand, the state government today announced a curfew in Dehradun district’s Rishikesh, Dehradun, Garhi Cantt, and Clement Town’s municipal areas from April 26 (7 pm) and remain in force till May 3 (5 am). The curfew will also remain in place in Haldwani Municipal Corporation, Lalkuan Nagar Panchayat, and Ramnagar areas of Nainital district between April 27 and May 3, Nainital district magistrate said. Also Read - Uttarakhand: Government Nursing College Declared Containment Zone After 93 Test COVID-19 Positive

Further, the Uttarakhand government also modified its COVID-19 guidelines, reducing the number of people permitted to attend weddings and other functions to 50. It also allowed district magistrates to impose curfew and other restrictions to curb COVID spread.

In another development, Gurdwara Sri Hem Kund Sahib Management Trust has postponed Hem Kund Sahib Yatra which was to start from May 10 in wake of the rising COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Police has issued a mobile number for people to register complaints against black marketing of Remdesivir injections, oxygen cylinders and other life-saving drugs. The mobile number has been issued amid rising cases of coronavirus for effectively stopping black marketing of drugs used in the treatment of COVID-19 and oxygen cylinders, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said.

On Sunday, Uttarakhand registered 4,368 coronavirus cases and 44 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 35,864 and fatalities to over 2,000. Maximum cases in the state are coming to light from Dehradun.