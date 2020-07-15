Uttarakhand Lockdown News: The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday dismissed rumours on lockdown extension circulating on social media platforms and said that there is no statewide shutdown from July 16 to July 31. The government also asserted that there will strict action against anyone spreading such rumours. Also Read - Surge in HIV, TB, Malaria Deaths Due to COVID-19

“Reports of complete lockdown in the state from July 16 to July 31 on social media are rumours. No such decision has been taken. Chief Minister has directed SSP Dehradun to take action against those who are spreading rumours,” Uttarakhand Chief Minister’s Office issued a statement. Also Read - Serum Institute Develops First Indigenous Pneumococcal Vaccine Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Notably, Uttarakhand had imposed a three-day lockdown in a few districts including Kashipur, Rudrapur and Bajpur on Monday midnight till July 16 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Also Read - IIT Kanpur Develops UV Device to Disinfect Room in 15 Minutes

“Total lockdown in Nagar Nigam Rudrapur area and adjacent rural areas – Phool Bagh, Chhatarpur, Matkota, Bindu Khera, Bhamraula and Loharri from 12 AM tonight to 12 AM of 16th July in the wake of COVID-19,” the district administration had issued an advisory.

Barring essential services, markets will remain closed and all commercial activities have been suspended during this period.