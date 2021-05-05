Dehradun: In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, ‘corona curfew’ has been imposed in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district till May 9. Issuing lockdown orders, District Magistrate Swati Bhadoria said that during the curfew period essential shops will stay open in the district till 2 pm while pharmacies will remain open throughout the day. Also Read - Uttarakhand: Corona Curfew Extended in Dehradun, Haridwar, US Nagar Till May 6. Details Here

Two days ago, district magistrates of Dehradun, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand extended the ‘Corona Curfew’ till 5 AM on May 6. The decision was taken in view of an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Prior to that, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat had lowered the cap on the number of people attending a marriage ceremony in the state from 100 to 25 in the wake of the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases

Reviewing the COVID situation in the state via video conferencing, Rawat had directed all district magistrates to limit the number of people attending marriage ceremonies to 25. He had also authorised the DMs to reduce the duration for the opening of market places if they find it necessary.

Meanwhile, two additional COVID hospitals with a capacity of 500 beds each will come up at IDPL here and at Sushila Tiwari Medical College in Haldwani by June 15, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash said on Wednesday. The one coming up at IDPL will be run by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and will have 400 oxygen-supported beds and 100 ICU beds, he said.

Another 500-bed COVID hospital will come up at Sushila Tiwari Medical College in Haldwani, Prakash added. Both the temporary facilities being built by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) are likely to be operational by June 15, he said.