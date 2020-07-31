New Delhi: In the wake of upcoming festivals like Bakrid and Raksha Bandhan, there will be no lockdown this weekend in Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts of Uttarakhand. Notably, the districts have remained under lockdown on the weekends since July 18 to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission. Also Read - Lockdown Extended Till August 31: These States to Impose Total Shutdown Amid COVID-19 Outbreak | Full List

Amending an earlier order which had clamped weekend lockdown in the four districts to rein in rising COVID-19 cases, Disaster Management Secretary Shailesh Bagoli said the relaxation is being given just for this week.

Eid-ul-Adha is being celebrated on Saturday-Sunday to be followed by Raksha Bandhan on Monday.

Uttarakhand’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 76 while the pandemic tally shot up to 7,065 as 199 more people tested positive today.