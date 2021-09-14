Uttarakhand Lockdown News Today: Looking at the coronavirus cases, the Uttarakhand government on Tuesday extended the lockdown in Dehradun till September 21. Earlier, the lockdown was imposed till September 14. Issuing a fresh order, the state government allowed tourists to visit Mussoorie on weekends and said they must provide negative test report 72 hours before arrivalAlso Read - Uttarakhand Lockdown Update: Covid Curfew In State To Continue Till September 21 | Check Deets Inside

Giving further details about the lockdown measures, Dehradun DM R Rajesh Kumar said not more than 15,000 tourists will allowed in hotels and other establishments on weekends.

Copy of notification here:

Guidelines here: 

  1. He also added that no person will be allowed to enter ponds, rivers in Sahastradhara, Guchupani and Mussoorie.
  2. However, spitting in public places has also banned and Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 will be fined for violation of rules, the Dehradun DM stated.
  3. It must be noted that the Uttarakhand government on Monday had extended the ongoing COVID 19 curfew from 6 AM of 14th September till 6 AM of 21st September.
  4. As per the latest guidelines, wedding ceremonies are allowed with 50% capacity of the hall or venue with permission from the district administration.
  5. The attendees with a certificate of full vaccination need not show COVID negative report.
  6. Those without a certificate will have to mandatorily show a negative report not older than 72 hours.
  7. Earlier, the government offices were allowed to function with 100 percent capacity.
  8. Shops and business establishments in the state were permitted to open from 8 AM to 9 PM six days a week.
  9. Water parks were permitted to open with 50 percent capacity.