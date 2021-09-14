Uttarakhand Lockdown News Today: Looking at the coronavirus cases, the Uttarakhand government on Tuesday extended the lockdown in Dehradun till September 21. Earlier, the lockdown was imposed till September 14. Issuing a fresh order, the state government allowed tourists to visit Mussoorie on weekends and said they must provide negative test report 72 hours before arrivalAlso Read - Uttarakhand Lockdown Update: Covid Curfew In State To Continue Till September 21 | Check Deets Inside

Giving further details about the lockdown measures, Dehradun DM R Rajesh Kumar said not more than 15,000 tourists will allowed in hotels and other establishments on weekends.

Copy of notification here:

Guidelines here: