Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Monday decided to impose a night curfew across the state in view of the threat posed by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19, reported news agency PTI.

The night curfew, which comes into effect on Monday night will remain in force from 11 pm to 5 am till further orders, said an order issued by Chief Secretary SS Sandhu. However, essential services like health, movement of vehicles carrying health personnel, ambulances, postal services have been exempted from the ambit of the curfew, it added.

Production, transportation and distribution of petrol, diesel, kerosene and LPG will also be exempt from the curb. Private vehicles too will have the permission to commute for emergencies during the curfew with strict adherence to Covid SOPs and safety protocols.

(With agency inputs)