Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the Coronavirus-induced curfew across the state till 14 September, reported news agency ANI. The existing restrictions were scheduled to end on 7 September. Earlier, the state had extended curfew by another week till 31 August. As per the relaxations announced recently, state government had allowed its offices to function with 100% capacity. Shops and business establishments were also permitted to open from 8 AM to 9 PM six days a week. Water parks were also allowed to open with 50% capacity.

In an order issued last month, the government said that all social, political and entertainment-related gatherings would remain prohibited across the state. However, it said the vaccination exercise against Covid-19 would continue as usual during the curfew. Further, the state gave the responsibility to decide on local-level relaxations in their areas to district magistrates. "The district magistrates can issue orders regarding giving relaxation in the villages after assessing the Covid-19 circumstances," the order added.

Uttarakhand Covid-19 Update: Top points