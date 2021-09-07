Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the Coronavirus-induced curfew across the state till 14 September, reported news agency ANI. The existing restrictions were scheduled to end on 7 September. Earlier, the state had extended curfew by another week till 31 August. As per the relaxations announced recently, state government had allowed its offices to function with 100% capacity. Shops and business establishments were also permitted to open from 8 AM to 9 PM six days a week. Water parks were also allowed to open with 50% capacity.Also Read - THIS Place in Uttarakhand to be Developed as ‘Astro-Village’ to Attract Visitors
In an order issued last month, the government said that all social, political and entertainment-related gatherings would remain prohibited across the state. However, it said the vaccination exercise against Covid-19 would continue as usual during the curfew. Further, the state gave the responsibility to decide on local-level relaxations in their areas to district magistrates. “The district magistrates can issue orders regarding giving relaxation in the villages after assessing the Covid-19 circumstances,” the order added. Also Read - ITBP Troops Rescue 4 Villagers Trapped At 12,000 Feet in Uttarakhand's Milam | Watch
Uttarakhand Covid-19 Update: Top points
- The Uttarakhand government has exempted fully vaccinated air/bus/train passengers arriving in the state from carrying a negative RT-PCR/RAT/TrueNat/CBNAAT coronavirus test report.
- However, the people from other states wishing to visit the hill state will have to register themselves on smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in and follow all the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the Centre.
- Uttarakhand currently has 389 active coronavirus cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. The state has so far seen a total of 3,35,323 recoveries and 7,388 deaths.