Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has decided to re-impose COVID-19 curfew for one week in a bid to prevent rise in cases. The curfew will be in place from 6 AM on August 10 to 6 AM August 17 across the state.

All previous coronavirus-induced curfew guidelines will stay in place, as per a government order.