Uttarakhand Lockdown News: With weekend lockdown in effect in four districts of Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that the move will help in containing COVID-19 transmission in the state, especially from 'super-spreaders'.

Speaking after a review meeting regarding COVID-19 cases in Udham Singh Nagar district, which has emerged as a hotbed, the Chief Minister said Uttarakhand was under lockdown last week, which has brought good results.

"There were three super-spreaders in Udham Singh Nagar which caused a rise in COVID-19 cases there", he said, adding that one of the three super-spreaders had infected 49 people in a particular area.

Notably, Udham Singh Nagar is among the four districts where full lockdown will come into effect every weekend from now on, till further orders. The other three districts are state capital Dehradun, Haridwar and Nainital.

Earlier, neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, too, had announced full lockdown on weekends. Several other states have also announced shutdown on weekends, whether full or partial or in some other form.

There were 174 new cases of coronavirus in Uttarkhand on Saturday, taking the state’s overall tally to 4,276. This includes 3,081 recoveries, 1,108 active cases, 52 deaths and 35 patients who have left the state.

Of the state’s 174 new cases, 158 were from the four districts under weekend lockdown: Dehradun (50), Udham Singh Nagar (45), Nainital (36) and Haridwar (27).

(With ANI inputs)