Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the ongoing covid curfew by a week till 6 am in the state, according to the news agency ANI. The covid induced curfew will come into effect from 31 August and will continue till September 7. The extension of the covid curfew came through the state government order.Also Read - 4 Bodies Recovered From Debris After Heavy Rains Lash Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

Earlier, the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led state government has extended the curfew by another week till August 31. In the order issued last week, the state government has said that all social, political, and gatherings related to entertainment would be prohibited. Also Read - Two Killed, Three Houses Collapse in Uttarakhand's Dharchula After Heavy Rains

Considering a dip in Covid cases, gatherings in weddings, funerals/cremations are allowed with up to 50 persons after getting an RTPCR/TrueNatv/CBNAAT/ RAT Covid negative report not older than 72 hours. Also Read - Video: Bridge Collapses Into River in Uttarakhand's Dehradun Due to Heavy Rains | Watch

COVID guidelines:

The state government in the order said that the COVID-19 vaccination exercise will continue during the curfew. However, the order stated that the education department would issue separate safety protocols for reopening of protocols for various institutes and colleges like industrial training institutes, polytechnics, colleges, medical, nursing colleges, engineering colleges, agricultural and technology institutes. The government and private institutes will be allowed to provide training to students who are aged above 18, with Covid safety protocols. The coaching institutes can function at 50% occupancy. The state government has given the district magistrates the responsibility to decide on local-level relaxations in their areas.

“The district magistrates can issue orders regarding giving relaxation in the villages after assessing the Covid-19 circumstances,” the order added.