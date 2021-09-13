Dehradun: Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government on Monday decided to continue the covid induced lockdown in the state from 6 am of 14th September to 6 am of 21st September. According to the guidelines issued by the state, wedding ceremonies will be allowed with 50% capacity of the hall/venue with permission from dist administration. The order further adds that the attendees with a certificate of full vaccination need not show COVID negative report. Those without certificate will have to mandatorily show COVID negative report not older than 72 hrs.Also Read - Third Wave of Corona: Has it Arrived in Madhya Pradesh? Here's What Experts Say

Earlier, on the Monday, the Uttarakhand government had extended the Coronavirus-induced curfew across the state till 14 September, reported news agency ANI. The existing restrictions were scheduled to end on 7 September. Also Read - It's Raining Dollar, Rupee, Jewellery And Gold Biscuits in This Rajasthan Temple

As per the relaxations announced recently, state government had allowed its offices to function with 100% capacity. Shops and business establishments were also permitted to open from 8 AM to 9 PM six days a week. Water parks were also allowed to open with 50% capacity. Also Read - As Covid Cases Recede, Wipro Employees Return to Office After 18 Months of Work From Home