Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the COVID-induced curfew for another week till August 31. Earlier, the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led state government had announced the lockdown till August 24. According to the order released by the government, the vaccination drive will continue in the state during this period.Also Read - 2 Passengers From Afghanistan Flight to Delhi Test Covid Positive

The order further adds, the Covid curfew will come into effect from August 24, 6 am and will remain in force till August 31, 6 am. The COVID-19 vaccination exercise will continue during the curfew, according to the guidelines. Gatherings in weddings, funerals/cremations are allowed with up to 50 persons, it added Also Read - US FDA Grants Pfizer Covid Vaccine Full Approval for People Aged 16 And Older: Report

