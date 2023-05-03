Home

Uttarakhand Minister Beats Man On Road, FIR Filed: Video Goes Viral

Surendra Singh Negi, the person who was allegedly assaulted by the minister along with his gunman, PRO, and others filed the complaint on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered at the Rishikesh police station.

An FIR was registered against Uttarakhand cabinet minister Prem Chand Aggarwal on Wednesday by the state police a day after he was involved in a physical altercation with a man on a busy road in Rishikesh. The video of the incident has gone viral.

The FIR was registered at the Rishikesh police station under sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

DS Kunwar, the Dehradun Senior Superintendent Of Police said, “We have booked finance minister Prem Chand Aggarwal, his PRO Kaushal, gunner Gaurav, and three-four unidentified people on a complaint given by Surendra Singh Negi.” He said that the police will conduct a fair investigation into the matter.

“The probe will be impartial, and no culprit will be spared. We request everyone to support us in maintaining law and order,” he said.

Describing the incident, Negi, who lives in lane number 4, Shivaji Nagar, Rishikesh, said, “I along with a friend Dharamvir Prajapati was on my way from market to AIIMS police chowki around 1:30 pm for some work. We got stuck in traffic near Bhardwaj Hospital. I saw minister Aggarwal’s official vehicle standing in close proximity, to the right side of our bike. As I was talking to Dharamvir, the minister lowered the window of the car. The minister rebuked and said, “what are you saying?” to which I replied it was not meant for him. The minister got angry. He came out of the car and hit my knee twice. Then, he hurled abuses at me.

“The minister’s gunner and my friend intervened. Suddenly, minister’s PRO Kaushal Bijalwan slapped me. They all joined and beat me. I tried to run to save my life,” he claimed.

