Uttarakhand murder case: The cold-blooded murder of a 19-year-old girl who worked as a receptionist at a resort in Uttarakhand and the arrest of the now expelled BJP leader’s son, Pulkit Arya, in connection to the case has rocked the country. Days before her murder, the WhatsApp messages sent by the victim – Ankita Bhandari – to her close friends revealed horrifying details on how the accused had tried to force her into “prostitution” and provide “special services” to hotel guests.Also Read - Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: BJP Expels Ex-Uttarakhand Minister Vinod Arya, Son Ankit Amid Outrage

‘I may be poor but won’t sell myself for Rs 10,000’

In one of her WhatsApp chats, Ankita said Ankit Gupta, an assistant of Pulkit Arya, had tried to coerce her into providing “extra services” to hotel guests. “Today, Ankit came to me and told me that he wanted to talk to me about something. I agreed and went to a corner near my reception desk. There, he asked me if I was ready to give ‘extra services’ to a guest who was willing to pay Rs 10,000. I bluntly told him that I may be poor, but I won’t sell myself for Rs 10,000 to your resort,” Ankita Bhandhari told her friend in the WhatsApp message, according to a report by TOI.

In the same chat, Ankit Bhandari said: “To my reply, he then tried to clarify and say that he was not asking me to do it but to inform him in case I knew of any other girl who might be willing. But I know that he had directed that offer towards me only, thinking I might agree after learning of the amount.”

Ankita Bhandari murder case: What we know so far