Uttarakhand murder case: The cold-blooded murder of a 19-year-old girl who worked as a receptionist at a resort in Uttarakhand and the arrest of the now expelled BJP leader’s son, Pulkit Arya, in connection to the case has rocked the country. Days before her murder, the WhatsApp messages sent by the victim – Ankita Bhandari – to her close friends revealed horrifying details on how the accused had tried to force her into “prostitution” and provide “special services” to hotel guests.Also Read - Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: BJP Expels Ex-Uttarakhand Minister Vinod Arya, Son Ankit Amid Outrage
‘I may be poor but won’t sell myself for Rs 10,000’
In one of her WhatsApp chats, Ankita said Ankit Gupta, an assistant of Pulkit Arya, had tried to coerce her into providing “extra services” to hotel guests. “Today, Ankit came to me and told me that he wanted to talk to me about something. I agreed and went to a corner near my reception desk. There, he asked me if I was ready to give ‘extra services’ to a guest who was willing to pay Rs 10,000. I bluntly told him that I may be poor, but I won’t sell myself for Rs 10,000 to your resort,” Ankita Bhandhari told her friend in the WhatsApp message, according to a report by TOI.
In the same chat, Ankit Bhandari said: “To my reply, he then tried to clarify and say that he was not asking me to do it but to inform him in case I knew of any other girl who might be willing. But I know that he had directed that offer towards me only, thinking I might agree after learning of the amount.”
Ankita Bhandari murder case: What we know so far
- Pulkit Arya, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta were arrested on Friday after they confessed to have killed the girl and thrown her body into Cheela canal.
- The culprits have informed police that Ankita was murdered after an argument with her as she was refusing to the demand of the resort owner for sexual favour for himself and his guests in the resort.
- On September 18, Pulkit Arya, his friend Ankit Gupta and resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar took Ankita out for a chat to resolve the issue. They went to Rishikesh on bikes, with Ankita riding pillion with Pulkit.
- There, Pulkit and Ankita started arguing about the matter, with Pulkit being angry that she had told about his demands to others. The argument led to a physical fight between the two, and Ankita threw Pulkit’s phone in the river during this fight. Angry over this, Pulkit pushed her into the river, presumably killing her.
- Ankita Bhandari’s body was recovered in the early hours of Saturday from the Chilla canal in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) confirmed. Uttarakhand Police said that Bhandari was killed by Arya and two other staffers of the resort for refusing to indulge in prostitution with resort guests. The cops further confirmed that the three arrested confessed to their crime when they were interrogated sternly.
- After the body was recovered, locals set Vanatara resort – owned by BJP leader Vinod Arya’s son Pulkit Arya – in Rishikesh on fire.
- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled Vinod Arya and Ankit Arya, the father and brother of main accused Pulkit Arya in connection with the murder case of Ankita Bhandari.