Dehradun: Uttarakhand became the first poll-bound state to ban political rallies and protests amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the state. The restrictions were ordered on a day the state reported 814 fresh cases, the highest daily cases in seven months. It was on June 21 last year the state reported 892 cases. As per a government order, the restrictions on political rallies as well as demonstrations will continue at least till January 16.

Earlier, the Congress party decided to postpone its big rallies in Uttarakhand, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Goa owing to the Omicron scare. Until now, the Election Commission of India has refused to bar political rallies citing that its role begins after the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct.

In view of the rising #COVID19 cases, Uttarkhand govt imposes new restrictions-all political rallies and protests in the state will be prohibited till January 16. All schools and anganwadi centres will also remain closed till January 16 pic.twitter.com/lclnKQOmYM — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 8, 2022

Uttarakhand imposes fresh COVID curbs

According to the guidelines, all shopping malls, gyms, cinema halls, spas, saloons, entertainment parks, theatres, sports institutions, stadiums, playgrounds, auditoriums, and eateries will remain open with 50% capacity, while swimming pools and water parks will remain closed till January 16.

All entertainment, educational and cultural events have also been prohibited. At weddings and funerals, only 50% guests will be allowed, while all schools and aanganwadi centres will remain closed.

Night curfew will remain in force from 10pm to 6am, the guidelines stated, adding that those visiting the state without a Covid vaccination certificate will not be allowed without a negative test. The state Friday logged 814 fresh cases, the highest in seven months.

Visitors to the state who have not received both doses will have to produce a negative Covid report to enter the state.