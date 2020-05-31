New Delhi: All World Gayatri Pariwar, headquartered in Haridwar, has urged all its followers across the world to organise Gayatri Puja at home to fight against the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The rituals will be performed from 9 AM to 4 PM. According to reports, at least 100 countries in the world has over one crore of followers who will take part in the rituals simultaneously. Gayatri Jayanti will be celebrated on June 1 or June 2. Also Read - Nationwide Lockdown Extended Till June 30 in Containment Zones; COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 1.73-lakh Mark | LIVE

There will be no gathering, crowding anywhere as all devotees have been asked to perform the rituals at their places — with whatever thing available.

May 31 also marks the last day of lockdown 4.0. From June 8, all religious places will be opened with a limited number of worshippers.

Shantikunj, the world-renowned ashram and the headquarters of All World Gayatri Pariwar, is situated at Haridwar. Established in 1971 by Pandit Sriram Sharma Acharya, Shantikunj is a major attraction in Haridwar among visitors in search of spirituality.