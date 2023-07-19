Home

Fifteen people were electrocuted and several injured in an accident at a power transformer at a Namami Gange project site on the banks of the Alaknanda river in Chamoli district, an official said on Wednesday.

Uttarakhand: 15 Electrocuted At Namami Gange Site After Power Transformer Explodes

Chamoli: Fifteen people were electrocuted and several injured in an accident at a power transformer at a Namami Gange project site on the banks of the Alaknanda river in Chamoli district on Wednesday. The dead included three police inspectors and three home guards.Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami , who is in Chamoli, said that seven people injured in the incident were being airlifted to the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Rishikesh. He added that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: 10 people died and several were injured after a transformer exploded on the banks of the Alaknanda River in the Chamoli district. Injured have been admitted to the district hospital: SP Chamoli Parmendra Doval pic.twitter.com/QKC5vpvbF5 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

The incident took place last night. Police got a call from the village that a watchman had died of electrocution. When police personnel went with villagers for the panchnama (spot inspection), many people were electrocuted and suffered severe injuries.

“Around 15 people, including a police sub-inspector & five home guards have died. An investigation is underway. Prima facie reveals that there was a current on the railing and the investigation will reveal further details,” Additional Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, told ANI.

