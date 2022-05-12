Dehradun: In a major announcement amid the rising fuel prices, the Uttarakhand government on Thursday said that it will give three LPG cylinders to Antyodaya card-holders for free every year, reported news agency PTI. The decision to provide free cooking gas cylinders was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by the chief minister.Also Read - Number of Pilgrims at Chardham Yatra Increased by 1,000 Each to Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, Chief Secretary S S Sandhu said a total of 1,84,142 Antyodaya card-holders will benefit from the decision. The cabinet also decided to continue giving a bonus of Rs 20 per quintal to farmers on the purchase of wheat like previous years, he said. Also Read - Threat Letter To Blow Up Haridwar, Rishikesh And 4 Other Railway Stations, Religious Sites In Uttarakhand

However, the opposition Congress claimed that the move violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and the party will raise it before the Election Commission. The Congress said the MCC came into force after it was announced that the Champawat assembly bypoll — in which Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is the BJP’s candidate — will be held on May 31. Also Read - Travel To Kedarnath Via Helicopter: Here's How To Book Tickets, Price And Other FAQs

“We are going to the Election Commission to lodge a complaint. It is a clear violation of the model code of conduct. Why is the state government doing such a thing? Is it not sure about the chief minister’s victory in Champawat?” senior Congress leader Suryakant Dhasmana said.

Dhami is contesting the bypoll to become a member of the state assembly as he could not win from Khatima seat during regular polls held in February. It is a constitutional requirement that any non-member becoming a chief minister of a state has to become a member within six months of being sworn in as CM.

(With inputs from PTI)