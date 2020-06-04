Uttarakhand News: All religious places in the country are allowed to receive a restricted number of devotees from June 8, according to the last guideline issued by the ministry of home affairs. But the chief priests of Uttarakhand temples have written to the state government, urging it to not start Chardham yatra yet. The Uttarakhand government, meanwhile, decided to allow the Chardham yatra for devotees on a limited scale from June 8. Also Read - When Will Cinema Halls Reopen? This is What Minister Prakash Javadekar Says

The yatra will begin for devotees on a limited scale initially and after talking to governments of other states, it will be opened for pilgrims from other states as well, he said.

The four famous Himalayan shrines in Uttarakhand, including Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, were opened about one and a half months back but devotees have not been allowed to visit the temples yet because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is for the first time in the history of these temples that devotees have been deprived of an opportunity to visit them due to a pandemic.

The portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri were opened on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya on April 24, those of Kedarnath on April 29 and Badrinath on May 15 in the presence of only priests and devasthanam board officials during the countrywide lockdown.

The Badrinath temple’s chief priest Rawal Ishwari Prasad Nambudiri on Wednesday urged the Uttarakhand government to keep the yatra to the Himalayan shrine suspended till June 30 for safety reasons in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases. The priests are concerned over the poor health infrastructure of Badrinath.

