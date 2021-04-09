Dehradun: Uttarakhand Cabinet has decided to impose night curfew in Dehradun municipal limits between 10 pm to 5 am in view of rising coronavirus cases, reports news agency ANI quoting a state government spokesperson on Friday. “Night curfew will be implemented from tomorrow following the cabinet order,” said Dehradun DM Dr Ashish Srivastava. Also Read - COVID-19: Bihar to Test Those Coming by Trains From Maharashtra at Railway Stations, Says CM Nitish Kumar

The cabinet also decided to shut schools for Classes 1 to 12 in Haldwani, Dehradun and Haridwar till April 30. Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said that the state government is determined to conduct Haridwar Kumbh Mela safely.

Prior to that, CM Rawat on Thursday issued instructions to step up coronavirus testing and vaccination besides focusing more on tracing and micro containment zones to stop the spread of the infection. Rawat, who held a meeting with officials immediately after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual meeting with CMs, underlined the need to step up RT-PCR testing and work more seriously on tracing and micro containment zones.

The vaccination drive should also be stepped up besides organising awareness campaign to promote COVID-appropriate behaviour, he said. He also asked officials to accord top priority to clinical treatment to reduce the death rate. People violating coronavirus guidelines like wearing of masks and social distancing should be taken to the task, Rawat said.

