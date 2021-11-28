Shimla: The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government on Sunday asked the authorities to test and isolate people returning from African countries. To recall, a person of Udham Singh Nagar, who returned from Congo, was earlier tested negative in Truenet, Antigen & RT-PCR tests.Also Read - New Covid Variant Threat: Pakistan Bans Travel From THESE 7 Countries. Check Details Here

Earlier, in view of the possible threat that the new COVID-19 variant can pose to the nation, the Centre has asked all states and UTs to focus on intensive containment, active surveillance, enhanced testing, monitoring of hotspots, increased coverage of vaccination and augmentation of health infrastructure.

Listing a series of measures which states and UTs should undertake, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also stressed on rigorous surveillance of international passengers, ensuring prompt dispatch of samples for genome sequencing and strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour to effectively manage this Variant of Concern (VoC).

As a proactive step, the government has already placed nations, where this VoC has been found, in the category of ‘at risk’ countries for additional follow-up measures of international travellers coming into lndia from these destinations, he said in a letter dated November 27.

“ln view of the possible threat that this VoC can pose to the nation, it is imperative that the intensive containment, active surveillance, increased coverage of vaccination and Covid- appropriate behaviour must be enforced in the field in a very proactive manner to effectively manage this VoC,” Bhushan said.