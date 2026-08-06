Uttarakhand on high alert after IMD heavy rain warning; schools shut today, orange alert in Dehradun

Uttarakhand has been placed on high alert after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rainfall across several districts.

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Heavy rain is set to lash across several parts of the country on August 6. file image/PTI

In view of continuous rainfall and the India Meteorological Department’s warning of heavy rain in parts of the state, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday directed all departments concerned to remain on “high alert.” After taking into account the circumstances with Secretary, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman, Dhami instructed the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), district administration, police, fire services, health department, and other bodies to work in close cooperation and ensure quick relief and rescue operations in case of any emergency.

He asked district magistrates to remain on round-the-clock alert, continuously monitor vulnerable areas and keep a close watch on water levels in rivers and streams. The chief minister instructed authorities to quickly relocate people to secure locations if the need arises. Suman stated that the India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in the Dehradun, Chamoli and Bageshwar districts, as well as a yellow alert for the remaining regions for Thursday.

Which districts in Uttarakhand are under orange and red alerts?

He said heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and strong winds is likely at isolated places and all departments concerned have been asked to remain vigilant. Suman also appealed to residents and tourists to take the weather warning seriously, avoid unnecessary travel and check weather and road conditions before undertaking any journey.

Uttarakhand | In view of the continuous rainfall across Uttarakhand and the weather warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the coming days, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke over the phone this morning with Secretary, Disaster Management and… — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 5, 2026

In view of the heavy rain warning, Schools up to Class 12 will remain closed in Chamoli and Bageshwar districts on Thursday. According to the India Meteorological Department, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Uttarakhand during August 5 to 11, 2026.

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What is the latest weather forecast for Dehradun and nearby districts?

“Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Uttarakhand during 5th-11th August; West Rajasthan on 6th

August; East Rajasthan during 5th-6th August and during 9th-10th August,” IMD stated. In the press release, the weather department said,”Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 5th August and during 8th-11th August; Himachal Pradesh during 5th-11th August; Uttarakhand during 7th-11th August; Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi during 5th-6th August; West Uttar Pradesh during 6th-7th August; East Uttar Pradesh on 6th August; West Rajasthan during 7th-9th August; East Rajasthan on 6th August and during 9th-10th August with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Uttarakhand during 5th-6th August; East Uttar Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh on 5th August; East Rajasthan during 7th-8th August.”

(With PTI Inputs)