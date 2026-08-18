Uttarakhand orange alert: Heavy rain forecast for several districts of state | Check detailed IMD forecast

Heavy rain triggers landslides and swollen rivers in Uttarakhand as IMD issues an orange alert for four districts and a yellow alert for the rest.

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Uttarakhand rain alert (PTI)

Uttarakhand orange alert: Uttarakhand remained on high alert as heavy rain triggered landslides, blocked roads and caused rivers and streams to swell across the state, prompting rescue operations in two separate incidents. Eight people, including six students, were rescued from swollen rivers as authorities responded to the worsening conditions. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Udham Singh Nagar districts, while a yellow alert remains in place for other districts.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall recorded at several places across Uttarakhand

Heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded at several places across Uttarakhand during the past 24 hours, according to official data. The continuing rain has led to landslides, road blockages and rising water levels in rivers and streams across the state.

According to official data, heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded at several places in the state during the past 24 hours.

Which places of Uttarakhand have received maximum rainfall?

Narendra Nagar recorded the highest rainfall at 265 mm, followed by Yamkeshwar 174 mm, Kashipur 170 mm, Kotdwar 141 mm, Ramnagar 131 mm, Sahastradhara 120.5 mm, Hathibadkala 119.5 mm, Maldevta 114 mm, Kashipur 111.5 mm, Jaspur 100 mm, Kaladhungi 83.5 mm, Bajpur 71 mm, Dehradun 70.6 mm, Mussoorie 65.5 mm and Ramnagar 53 mm.

Heavy rain triggered landslides and debris accumulation at several places, blocking roads across the state. Efforts were underway to clear the affected stretches.

The Yamunotri National Highway was blocked near Durbil and Junglechatti in Uttarkashi district due to debris, officials said. In Chamoli district, debris entered the premises of the Kalpeshwar Temple during the heavy downpour. No casualties were reported. Rising water levels in rivers and streams posed a threat to people in several areas.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) response on Uttarakhand flood

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), a ‘Max’ vehicle overturned in the rain-swollen Been River in Rishikesh around 9.30 pm on Monday. A rescue operation was launched immediately after the incident was reported.

After strenuous efforts, one person trapped inside the vehicle was rescued safely. The second person, however, remained trapped and was swept some distance away by the strong current, making the rescue operation challenging.

(With inputs from agencies)