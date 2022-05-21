New Delhi: Hours after reopening, the Rishikesh-Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarakhand was again shut down on Friday after a portion of the road collapsed. The closing of the road caused major traffic disruption leaving over 10,000 people stranded at different places highway. Officials are currently working out a way to clear the route. The highway had been reopened for traffic on Thursday evening after remaining closed for nearly 24 hours following a stretch of road between Sayanachatti and Ranachatti getting washed away due to heavy rains on Wednesday.Also Read - Hemkund Sahib Yatra 2022: Only 5000 Devotees Per Day to be Allowed This Year. Latest Guidelines Here

Due to the closure of the highway on Friday morning, dozens of vehicles were stuck at Jankichatti. Rajesh Pant, Executive Engineer, National Highway Authority of India, said continuous efforts are being made to reopen the road.

Uttarakhand | The road near NH 94 Ranachatti in Barkot was being made of a stone wire crate after it was damaged during a hill cut few days ago: Uttarkashi District Administration pic.twitter.com/lAtOYZafVz — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 21, 2022



According to sources quoted by India Today in a report, it may take 3 days to re-open the road. The district administration is trying to evacuate the passengers from some of the smaller vehicles, but people who have come from far away in big vehicles are unable to leave, according to the report.