Dehradun: The results for the three-phased Uttarakhand Panchayat Elections, that took place in 12 districts, are set to be announced on Monday. The counting of votes in over 7000-gram panchayats began at 8 AM, and the results are expected to be announced by 5 PM.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the counting process for the bigger districts such as Udham Singh Nagar might continue till Tuesday.

In order to ensure smooth conduct of the counting process, security has been beefed up across the state.

The Uttarakhand Panchayat Elections was conducted in three phases starting from October 6 to October 16. In an official notification last month, Uttarakhand State Election Commissioner Chandrashekhar Bhatt on September 14 stated that the Panchayat elections will be held in the 12 districts of the state, excluding Haridwar.

The election in Haridwar is expected to be held next year on basis of the direction of the Uttarakhand High Court.

Notably, the first phase of voting for Panchayat elections was held on October 6, followed by the second phase of voting on October 11 and the final phase on October 16. Soon after the Panchayat elections were announced, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect in Uttarakhand.

Earlier in June, Uttarakhand Assembly had passed the Uttarakhand Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which bars people with more than two children from contesting panchayat election. The bill was passed unanimously by voice vote amid the continuing bedlam in the House by the Opposition insisting on a debate on a video purportedly showing “some people close to the chief minister negotiating a monetary deal”.