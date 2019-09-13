New Delhi: The Uttarakhand Election Commission on Friday announced the dates of Panchayat polls in the state. The elections will be held in three phases from October 6 to October 16. The results will be declared on October 21.

While notifying the poll schedule, Uttarakhand State Election Commissioner Chandrashekhar Bhatt said that the Panchayat elections will be conducted in 12 districts of the state, except Haridwar, from October 6 to October 16.

Furthermore, Bhatt stated,”Nominations for the three-tier polls will begin from September 20 and the Model Code of Conduct comes into immediate effect which will remain in force till the conclusion of the poll process.”

Earlier in June, Uttarakhand Assemby had passed the Uttarakhand Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which bars people with more than two children from contesting panchayat election. The bill was passed unanimously by voice vote amid the continuing bedlam in the House by the Opposition insisting on a debate on a video purportedly showing “some people close to the chief minister negotiating a monetary deal”.

The amendment approved, makes it mandatory for panchayat poll candidates to have passed class 10. While women and SC/ST male candidates need to pass only class eight, SC/ST women need to pass only class five to be eligible to contest in rural polls.

It also states that people with more than two living children, one of whom is born 300 days after the enforcement of the new law, would not be eligible to contest rural elections.