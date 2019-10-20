New Delhi: The results of the three-phased Uttarakhand Panchayat Elections will be announced on October 21. The Uttarakhand Panchayat elections took place in 12 districts. Earlier reports stated that six of the 12 districts will have the highest number of village heads, who will be elected in the state.

According to news agency ANI, the number of village heads earlier decided to be elected was 1,160 in Almora, 1,035 in Tehri, 1,174 in Pauri, 686 in Pithoragarh, 376 in Udham Singh Nagar, and 401 in Dehradun.

The Uttarakhand Panchayat Elections was conducted in three phases starting from October 6 to October 16. In an official notification last month, Uttarakhand State Election Commissioner Chandrashekhar Bhatt on September 14 stated that the Panchayat elections will be held in the 12 districts of the state, excluding Haridwar. Further, Bhatt was quoted by a report as saying, “Nominations for the three-tier polls will begin from September 20 and the Model Code of Conduct comes into immediate effect which will remain in force till the conclusion of the poll process.”

Notably, the first phase of voting for Panchayat elections was held on October 6, followed by the second phase of voting on October 11 and the final phase on October 16. Soon after the Panchayat elections were announced, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect in Uttarakhand.