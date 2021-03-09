New Delhi: Beleaguered Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will address a presser in Dehradun at around 3 pm today wherein he is expected to announce his resignation. This comes a day after he met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda in Delhi, amid serious discontent from a section of the state BJP MLAs and MPs, who are bitterly opposed to the Chief Minister’s style of functioning. Also Read - Uttarakhand CM Cancels Programmes, Rushes to Delhi Amid Rumours of Leadership Change

Following this, the BJP general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand, Dushyant Kumar Gautam and Raman Singh were sent to Dehradun to access the situation in the state. They submitted their report to the BJP's high command on Monday. Sources also revealed that some ministers had threatened the central leaders that they would quit if Rawat was not removed from the chief ministerial post.

However, Uttarakhand BJP MLA Munna Singh Chauhan said that a wrong impression is being given about unhappiness over Rawat as Chief Minister. "Trivendra Singh Rawat continues to be the Chief Minister as we speak," Chauhan said adding that the Chief Minister will return to Dehradun on Tuesday.

In 2017, the BJP had named Rawat the chief ministerial candidate after it registered a thumping victory in the Assembly elections, winning 57 of 70 seats. TV reports stated that he will meet the governor at 4 PM in the evening to hand over his resignation.